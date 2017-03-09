The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

India, Crime

J&K's Pulwama encounter: 2 terrorist reportedly killed, says CRPF

ANI
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 11:04 am IST

The CRPF further said that there is unconfirmed presence of four-five terrorists in Pulwama's Padgampora area.

CRPF jawans stand as guards as they keep vigil on protesters during an encounter at Nigeen Pora in Tral of Pulwama District of South Kashmir. (Photo: AP)
 CRPF jawans stand as guards as they keep vigil on protesters during an encounter at Nigeen Pora in Tral of Pulwama District of South Kashmir. (Photo: AP)

Pulwama: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday said two terrorists were reportedly killed in the Pulwama encounter.

"A terrorist is reportedly killed in Pulwama encounter. The troops of 130 Bn CRPF, 55 RR and SOG Pulwama are involved in the operation," the CRPF said.

According to reports, the two terrorists were engaged in gunfight and were being persuaded to surrender.

The CRPF further said that there is unconfirmed presence of four-five terrorists in Pulwama's Padgampora area.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a cordon and search operation in the Padgampora area after they suspected the presence of terrorists in the area.

Gunshots are also heard in the area.

The army and special operation group of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora has cordoned off the area.

Tags: central reserve police force, pulwama encounter, cordon and search, terrorism
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Picture: Salman Khan takes his brand new bicycle for a ride in Panvel

2

Next iPhones could shut down thousands of companies

3

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

4

Viral ad for Swachh Bharat shatters gender stereotypes

5

BCCI stands by Virat Kohli in wake of DRS controversy

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham