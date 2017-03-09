J&K's Pulwama encounter: 2 terrorist reportedly killed, says CRPF

The CRPF further said that there is unconfirmed presence of four-five terrorists in Pulwama's Padgampora area.

CRPF jawans stand as guards as they keep vigil on protesters during an encounter at Nigeen Pora in Tral of Pulwama District of South Kashmir. (Photo: AP)

Pulwama: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday said two terrorists were reportedly killed in the Pulwama encounter.

"A terrorist is reportedly killed in Pulwama encounter. The troops of 130 Bn CRPF, 55 RR and SOG Pulwama are involved in the operation," the CRPF said.

According to reports, the two terrorists were engaged in gunfight and were being persuaded to surrender.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a cordon and search operation in the Padgampora area after they suspected the presence of terrorists in the area.

Gunshots are also heard in the area.

The army and special operation group of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora has cordoned off the area.