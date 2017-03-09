K'taka CM orders probe into 3 students' death due to food poisoning

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Kiran Kumar has been arrested in connection to the death of the three students.

Bangalore: Expressing grief over the death of three students due to food poisoning, Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he has directed the district authorities to conduct an investigation, determine the cause of death and take action against those responsible.

"Extremely pained to hear about the death of 3 students due to food poisoning in a private residential school, Tumkur," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"I have directed district authorities to conduct a swift investigation, determine cause of death & take action against those responsible," he added.

Meanwhile, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kiran Kumar has been arrested in connection to the death of the three students.

The students died due to food poisoning at a boarding school in Karnataka.

Kumar is the owner of the Vidhyavaridhi International Boarding school in Tumkur's Chikkanayakana Halli where the three students died due to food poisoning.

A case has been registered in Karnataka's Huliyar Police Station in this regard.

One more student and a guard are currently undergoing treatment.

An investigation into the matter is underway.