K'taka: 3 students die of food poisoning, case registered

One more student and a guard are undergoing treatment after they had their lunch in the boarding school that belongs to a former MLA.

Students of the Vidhyavaridhi International Boarding school. (Photo: Twitter)

Tumkur: A case has been registered in Karnataka's Huliyar Police Station after three students died due to food poisoning at a boarding school in Tumkur.

The incident took place in Vidhyavaridhi International Boarding school in Tumkur's Chikkanayakana Halli.

The students who died due to food poisoning are Shanthamurthy, Aakansha Pallakki and Shreyas.

One more student and a guard are currently undergoing treatment after they had their lunch.

The boarding school belongs to ex-MLA Kiran Kumar.

An investigation is currently underway.