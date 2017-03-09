The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017

India, Crime

Indian DGMO calls Pak counterpart over terrorists' movement along LoC

ANI
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 12:22 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 12:24 pm IST

The Pakistani DGMO was informed about the repatriation of two nationals from the other side of the border apprehended in Uri, J&K.

Director General of Military Operations AK Bhatt. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) AK Bhatt had a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Thursday morning regarding the movement of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Pakistani DGMO was informed about the repatriation of two nationals from the other side of the border apprehended in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

The duo will be repatriated through the Wagah border on March 10.

Earlier in the day, one terrorist was reportedly killed in an encounter which broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Tags: director general of military operations, ak bhatt, line of control, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

