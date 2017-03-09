The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Delhi: Man kills cousin sister to avoid getting her married

Published : Mar 9, 2017, 7:43 am IST
The accused told police that he first strangulated the girl with her 'Chunni' and thereafter choked her nose and mouth to ensure her death.

New Delhi: A man, who allegedly killed his 19-year-old cousin sister to get rid of the responsibility of getting her married, has been arrested from east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received at Madhu Vihar police station on Wednesday afternoon about the body of the victim found in her house at Hasanpur village.

The policemen found the body of the girl lying on bed of her room. Injury marks on neck and bruises on hand were also found.

There was no evidence of forceful entry in the house and nothing was ransacked, Omvir Singh, DCP (east) said, adding that the killer had tried to give the murder the shape of suicide.

During investigation, police zeroed in on the suspect Tapas Burman, cousin of the girl, who was thoroughly grilled following which he admitted his involvement in the murder, he said.

The accused told police that he first strangulated the girl with her 'Chunni' and thereafter choked her nose and mouth to ensure her death.

It was also revealed that she was living with his family in Hasanpur village since 2008 after death of her father when she was just 10-year-old.

She was brought up by his parents and the responsibility of her marriage lay on him as he was the sole bread winner of the family.

The issue of her marriage had been a cause of worry for him for the last several months and the situation was further aggravated as the victim allegedly fought with his mother and wife over domestic matters, police said.

