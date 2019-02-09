Church revokes transfer order on four nuns, a day before their protest

The nuns announced the development at the protest venue in Kottayam as they demanded justice for the nun.

The nuns had received their transfer orders from the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation in March 2018, months after they had complained at several forums within the church against the Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kottayam: Four nuns from the Kuravilangad church in Kerala, who were transferred for allegedly campaigning against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused of sexually assaulting a nun in the state, don't need to move out of the convent where they are staying with the "survivor nun", the church said.

Bishop Angelo, Apostolic administrator in charge of congregation has written a letter to 5 sisters protesting against Franco Mulakkal. The letter reads, "There will be no move from Diocese of Jalandhar to oust you from Kuravilangad Church as long as you are needed for the court case."

However, the church revoked their transfer orders on Friday, a day before the nuns were to take to the streets for the second round of their protest.

The nuns announced the development at the protest venue in Kottayam as they demanded justice for the nun.

The nuns had earlier protested near Kerala High Court in September last year.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal is accused of raping a nun on 14 occasions from May 5, 2014, to May 6, 2016, at the St Francis Mission Home in Kuruvilangad.

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara – their colleague – was found dead at a church in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya in October last year, months after he deposed against the bishop in the rape case.