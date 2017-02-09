Delhi: Visually impaired youth sodomises 2 minors in blind school hostel

The accused has been caught on previous occasions trying to assault minors at the blind school, an officer said.

New Delhi: A 20-year-old visually impaired youth allegedly sodomised two visually impaired minors at a residential school in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported to the school authorities on January 1 but as the accused had apologised at that time no further action was taken.

But he again forced himself upon one of the victims on February 6 after which his parents approached the school principal who in turn complained to police.

A case under POCSO act for unnatural sex has been registered against the accused, a senior police officer said, adding the accused was arrested also.

In his statement, the 11-year-old victim claimed that the accused, who was his hostelmate, would often call him to his room and assaulted him on January 1 but as the accused apologised, the school authorities did not expel him.

But on February 6, when the accused again forced himself on the boy, his family approached the principal who approached police, he said.

It is suspected that the accused might have targeted other minors apart from the two cases that have come forward. The school principal is being questioned about the delay in reporting the matter, the officer said.

The victims are being counselled as well as other students to ascertain if anyone else was also targeted, he added.