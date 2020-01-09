Man poses as UP minister, stays at Goa guest house; arrested

After man's behaviour was found to be suspicious, Sawant brought it to the notice of the Goa Police.

Panaji: Goa Police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as a minister from Uttar Pradesh by submitting fake documents and staying at a state guest house here for over 10 days.

Four of his accomplices, who were staying with him at the state guest house here, have also been arrested, a senior Goa Crime Branch official said on Thursday.

The accused, Sunil Singh, was nabbed after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alerted the police about him.

Singh stayed at the state guest house here for almost 12 days before being caught on Tuesday. He had even sought an appointment with the chief minister, the official said.

"As he had shown his designation as Minister of Cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh government, he was also provided a personal security officer from the Goa Police," the official said.

After his behaviour was found to be suspicious, Sawant brought it to the notice of the Goa Police.

"I asked the Crime Branch to arrest the person. He had produced forged letters and e-mails to claim that he was a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government," Sawant told reporters here.

The accused also met Goa Cooperation Minister Govind Gawade in the ministerial block here last week and discussed various issues related to the department.

When asked about it, Gawade said, "I was told that he was a state guest and a minister in the UP Cabinet. I didn't meet him for much time. He was with me for 10 minutes."

Gawade said he also found Singh's behaviour a little suspicious.

"So when I went back home, I searched for information on him on the internet but could not find anyone with that name. But I couldn't follow up the matter, as I was busy in other things," the minister said.

The Crime Branch official said Singh and his aides allegedly forged official documents of the UP government.

"We will be seeking help from our UP counterparts in the investigation," he said.

The accused also attended a school function in Canacona taluka of South Goa district where he was invited as the chief guest during his stay in the state.

BJP leader and Goa's former cooperation minister Prakash Velip was among those present at the function.