Video: Man denied free passage at Gurgaon toll plaza, assaults woman collector

Police said the entire incident, which occurred around 11:00 am, was captured in CCTV cameras.

Gurgaon: A woman toll collector was allegedly assaulted by an unidentified driver at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon on Thursday after he was denied a free passage, police said.

Thursday's incident comes weeks after a woman toll collector was allegedly molested by unidentified men in Gurgaon.

#WATCH: Man argues & attempts to beat a female toll plaza employee in #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/QlhYun3x3i — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2017

The woman's clothes were also torn, police said.

The Gurgaon police have registered the case and begun search for the accused.

On November 18, a woman toll collector was allegedly molested by unidentified men at Kherki Daula toll plaza after she asked them to pay the toll before crossing the booth.

The men asked the woman toll collector to open the barrier and let them go as they were members of a political party. When the woman refused, they stepped out of their SUV and molested her.