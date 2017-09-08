Photographers bashed for clicking Shilpa, Raj Kundra in Mumbai restaurant, FIR lodged

As Shetty along with her husband was about to leave the place, photographers took their pictures that triggered the scuffle.

The men in the video were seen hitting and punching each other while another man tried to mediate. (Photo: Videograb)

Mumbai: A video footage on Friday showed a brawl between bouncers and two photographers over clicking pictures of actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra as they were leaving a restaurant.

The men in the video were seen hitting and punching each other while another man tried to mediate.

Scuffle b/w bouncers of a restaurant& 2 photographers for taking pics of Shilpa Shetty&Raj Kundra while leaving,y'day.FIR registered #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/lO8ASrU8RV — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

The incident took place on Thursday night when the couple visited a restaurant. As Shetty along with her husband was about to leave the place, photographers took their pictures that further triggered the scuffle.

An FIR has been registered with the Mumbai Police.