Gurgaon student death: Police detain 3 for questioning; school denies negligence

ANI
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 6:33 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2017, 6:44 pm IST

Speaking to the media, school caretaker Neerja Batra said the kid was alive when they saw him lying in the pool of blood.

School caretaker Neerja Batra speaking to the media. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Gurugram: After a seven-year old student was found dead inside the school premises in Gurugram, the authorities of the Ryan International School have said that there wasn't any delay in taking the child to hospital.

Police has detained 3 suspects - bus conductor,driver and a school staff member. Interrogation is on.

Read: Throat slit, 7-yr-old Gurgaon boy found dead at Ryan International School

"The child was looking serious. We didn't lose a minute. The kid was alive when we saw him lying in the pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately. Police are here to investigate the matter and after investigation one can say from where the knife came inside the school premises," she added.

Also, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) K. Krishan said that the matter has been taken very seriously.

"We are taking the matter very seriously. A Team is already there in the school to find what happened and ensure it never recurs," he said.

In the mean time, Hundreds of worried parents sit in protest at the Gurugram Police Commissioner's office demanding justice for the boy's family and immediate arrest of those responsible for his death.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim asked as to why no action been taken till now.

As the news spread, hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the management and vandalised the school's property.

Earlier in the day, the father of the victim had said that it was a "clear case of murder".

"It was a normal day. I left my child in the school and then went back to home. After I reached home, I got a call from the school saying that he is in hospital and he is bleeding and that he was found lying down on the floor of the washroom. After this, I rushed to the hospital and by the time I reached, my child was no more. It is a clear case of murder, don't know what happened but I am sure its murder," said the father.

The body of the class II student with his throat slit was found inside the toilet of the school located at Bhondsi in Gurugram on Friday morning.

Now, the police is investigating whether it is a case of murder or an attempted suicide.

