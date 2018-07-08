14-yr-old MP girl dragged from sleep, gangraped on terrace by relatives

None of the family members heard anything during the time when the girl was assaulted.

The incident took place on Friday but the FIR was lodged on Saturday night. (Photo: File | Representational)

Sagar: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three minors in Bundelkhand region. It is the fifth assault on minor in less than a fortnight in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place on Friday but the FIR was lodged on Saturday night.

According to Hindustan Times report, police said that the victim was sleeping in her house when the accused allegedly took her to the terrace and gangraped her. None of the family members heard anything during the time when the girl was assaulted.

The accused are said to be the victim's relative.

“An FIR was lodged under section 376 of IPC and certain sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused are absconding,” police said.

Police added that the condition of the victim is stable and has been sent to the Chhatarpur district hospital for medical examination.