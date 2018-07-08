The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 08, 2018 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

India, Crime

14-yr-old MP girl dragged from sleep, gangraped on terrace by relatives

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 4:20 pm IST

None of the family members heard anything during the time when the girl was assaulted. 

The incident took place on Friday but the FIR was lodged on Saturday night.  (Photo: File | Representational)
 The incident took place on Friday but the FIR was lodged on Saturday night.  (Photo: File | Representational)

Sagar: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three minors in Bundelkhand region. It is the fifth assault on minor in less than a fortnight in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place on Friday but the FIR was lodged on Saturday night. 

According to Hindustan Times report, police said that the victim was sleeping in her house when the accused allegedly took her to the terrace and gangraped her. None of the family members heard anything during the time when the girl was assaulted. 
The accused are said to be the victim's relative.

“An FIR was lodged under section 376 of IPC and certain sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused are absconding,” police said.

Police added that the condition of the victim is stable and has been sent to the Chhatarpur district hospital for medical examination. 

Tags: crime against children, pocso act, 14-yr-old gangraped in mp, rapes in madhya pradesh, minor raped by relatives
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Sagar

MOST POPULAR

1

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

2

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

3

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

4

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

5

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham