Hyderabad techie raped by paan shop owner on pretext of marriage

A case had been registered against the accused, Upendra Varma, under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 417 (punishment for cheating).

The man and the woman knew each other for the past four years, the police said. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A paan shop owner has been arrested in Hyderabad on the charge of 'raping' and 'cheating' a woman software professional after promising to marry her, police said on Friday.

The man and the woman knew each other for the past four years, Kachiguda Inspector S Satyanarayana said adding further investigation was on.

He rejected reports that the woman was seduced by giving sweet 'paans' mixed with sedatives.