B'luru: Man sexually assaults daughter for over 1 year, blackmails wife

He had even threatened to kill her and her mother if she opened up about the incident with anyone.

Bengaluru: A 44-year-old man has been arrested by the Rajagopalnagar police on charges of sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter for more than a year.

The arrested person has been identified as Ramesh, a resident of Rajagopalnagar and an employee of a factory. According to police, Ramesh was sexually assaulting his daughter when his wife was away at work.

He had even threatened to kill her and her mother if she opened up about the incident with anyone. He even blackmailed her saying that if her mother finds out about the incident, she would commit suicide.

Ramesh would sexually assault his daughter under the influence of alcohol. On many occasions, neighbours have said to informed Ramesh’s wife about her husband’s indecent behaviour with the daughter, but out of fear the daughter denied of any such act by her father.

Recently, when Ramesh’s wife found her daughter’s behaviour to be unusual, she took her to a temple thinking that her problem would be cured. But later her daughter told her that she was being sexually assaulted by her father, following which she questioned her husband in front of his relatives.

At first, the relatives of the accused denied the allegations and later took her to a temple to swear on God. When the girl swore on God and maintained that she was being sexually harassed by her father, her mother filed a complaint at the police station.

Police have registered the case under Pocso Act and investigations are underway.

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

