Mercedes hit-and-run: Delhi Police arrest businessman Savneet Singh

The incident took place at 11 pm in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Sunday night.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested businessman Savneet Singh in connection with the Mercedes hit-and-run case that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.
Singh, who was driving the car was on his way home when the incident occurred on March 6.
The Mercedes rammed into the scooty, killing its 17-year-old rider on the spot.
The deceased was identified as Atul Arora, a student of class 11.