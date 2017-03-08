The Asian Age | News

Mercedes hit-and-run: Delhi Police arrest businessman Savneet Singh

The incident took place at 11 pm in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Sunday night.

Initial investigation suggests that speeding is the cause of the accident. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested businessman Savneet Singh in connection with the Mercedes hit-and-run case that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.

Singh, who was driving the car was on his way home when the incident occurred on March 6.

The Mercedes rammed into the scooty, killing its 17-year-old rider on the spot.

The incident took place at 11 pm in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area.

The deceased was identified as Atul Arora, a student of class 11.

