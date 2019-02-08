Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

India, Crime

Lalu Yadav flays Nitish Kumar over SC order in Muzaffarpur sex scandal

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 3:26 pm IST

The case came to light last year when a report of social audit conducted by TISS flagged sexual abuse of inmates at the shelter home.

Lalu Yadav is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases. (Photo: PTI)
 Lalu Yadav is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad has flayed his arch rival and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Supreme Court’s order to transfer Muzaffarpur sex scandal to a POCSO court in Delhi.

The top court Thursday came down heavily on the Bihar government for its management of 16 shelter homes in the state, other than that at Muzaffarpur, and warned that unsatisfactory response of its queries will force it to summon the Chief Secretary.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, directed the Bihar government to render all assistance in the smooth transfer of the Muzaffarpur case within two weeks.

Lalu Yadav, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases and lodged in a Ranchi hospital for his ailments, came out with tweets offering his take on the embarrassment caused to the Bihar government.

In the first such tweet, he said in the rustic dialect Bhojpuri "ka ho Nitish, kuchh sharm bachal ba ki naahi" (Nitish, are you left with any shame).

His Twitter handle is managed by people close to him. In another tweet, the RJD chief came out with an acerbic one-liner "habitual protectors of rapists of Bihar will keep quiet. Chupppp".

Kumar has been accused by opposition leaders, especially Mr Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav, of keeping silent over allegations against the accused in the scandal.

The case had come to light last year when a report of a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences flagged sexual abuse of inmates at the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

An FIR was lodged in May last year and a number of persons, including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO running the shelter home, were arrested by police in connection with the scandal.

The matter was handed over to the CBI in July.

Shortly afterwards, state Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma stepped down after media reported that her husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur.

The top court had recently also directed the CBI to take over the probe into allegations of sexual abuse at all such shelter homes across the state.

Tags: lalu prasad, nitish kumar, muzaffarpur sex scandal, manju verma, brajesh thakur
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

The clashes that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and rendering more than 50,000 homeless. (Photo: PTI)

Muzaffarnagar riots: Life imprisonment to all 7 convicts

Prime Minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mamata govt defamed West Bengal, left people helpless: PM Modi

The incident occurred when Kejriwal had gone to the outer Delhi locality to inaugurate development works (File Photo)

Kejriwal's car attacked in Narela, no casualties: Official

An

'Independent' CBI should raid Prime Minister's Office: Kejriwal on Rafale report

MOST POPULAR

1

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

2

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

3

Smart downloads for Netflix comes to iPhone, iPad

4

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

5

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham