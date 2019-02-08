Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

India, Crime

Delhi woman stabbed to death in front of daughter for refusing marriage proposal

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 10:36 am IST

The accused Shyam Yadav, wanted to marry 45-year-old Madhuri. Since the woman was already married, the proposal did not interest her.

The woman’s daughter told police that she was killed in front of her by one Shyam. Based on her statement, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.(Representative Image)
 The woman’s daughter told police that she was killed in front of her by one Shyam. Based on her statement, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.(Representative Image)

Delhi: A man killed a married woman, 18 years older than him, after she rejected his marriage proposal in outer Delhi’s Nangloi, police said Thursday.

Shyam Yadav, a native of Pansalwa in Madhubani district of Bihar, wanted to marry 45-year-old Madhuri. Both of them worked at a shoe factory where Yadav allegedly fell in love with her. Since the woman was already married, the proposal did not interest her, police said.

The woman left the job after sensing Yadav’s desperation for her. This was not the end of her ordeal as Yadav started following her and eventually stabbed her to death Wednesday.

Officials of Nangloi police station were informed regarding stabbing of a woman on Wednesday, following which they rushed to the spot, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said.

The woman’s daughter told police that she was killed in front of her by one Shyam. Based on her statement, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up, he said.

The arrest was made after the police received a tip off that the accused would come at Shiv Bux Park in Nangloi. Subsequently, he was apprehended from the spot and the knife used in the crime was recovered at his instance, he added.

The accused was planning to leave Delhi after killing the woman, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Tags: crime, murder, delhi murder, marriage proposal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy releases an audio clip of a conversation allegedly between BJP State Chief BS Yeddyurappa and JDS MLA Naganagowda Kandkur's son Sharana where Yeddyurappa made an offer Rs 25 lakh and ministerial post for his father. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kumaraswamy releases audio clip, claims ‘Yeddyurappa trying to poach MLAs’

Union minister and former Army chief VK Singh on Thursday said he has written to the prime minister asking for a high-level probe into the alleged planting of false stories (Photo:PTI)

General VK Singh writes to PM Modi seeking probe for 2012 coup charges

According to officials, the party office in the state has been revamped and preparations are on in full swing to welcome the newly-appointed general secretaries.(Photo: File)

Priyanka to hit Lucknow roads with Scindia, Rahul on Feb 11

Condemning the incident, the CM asked the police to work in coordination with the paramilitary force to check such attacks in future. (Representational Image)

3 Assam Rifles jawans among 4 injured in twin blasts at Imphal

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple slams down apps that secretly record iPhone screens

2

Apple to contribute to US teen's education for spotting FaceTime bug

3

Please keep your seatbelts on

4

6 of 10 parents don’t monitor the content their kids view online

5

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham