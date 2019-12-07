Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

India, Crime

Telangana vet's rapists possibly behind similar cases in 3 states: Cops

ANI
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 10:00 am IST

Cyberabad Police on Friday said that they had recovered the murdered veterinarian's mobile phone, power bank and watch from the crime scene.

The four accused involved the brutal gangrape and murder of woman veterinary doctor, who were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early morning today, were involved in similar crimes across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, suspect Police. (Photo: File)
 The four accused involved the brutal gangrape and murder of woman veterinary doctor, who were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early morning today, were involved in similar crimes across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, suspect Police. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The four accused involved the brutal gangrape and murder of woman veterinary doctor, who were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early morning today, were involved in similar crimes across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, suspect Police.

"We have done DNA profiling of the victim and of all the accused and have collected scientific data and evidence. Further, we are collecting data from Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh about the missing and burnt bodies of women. Once the data comes we will analyse it about their involvement. We suspect that the accused were involved in other such cases across these states," said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar while addressing a press conference here.

Cyberabad Police on Friday said that they had recovered the murdered veterinarian's mobile phone, power bank and watch from the crime scene.

The police's statement comes after the four accused -- who were arrested for raping and burning the medico on November 27 in the Shamshabad area -- were killed in an encounter earlier today.

Detailing the sequence of events that led to the encounter of all the four accused, he said that the accused were killed in a 'retaliatory' action by the cops after they started attacking the police with stones, sticks, and other materials while they also snatched the weapons of two police personnel and opened fire on them.

"All the four accused got together and they started attacking the police party with stones, sticks, and other materials and also snatched away weapons from two of our officers and started firing," said Sajjanar .

According to the Commissioner of Police (CP), the police officials maintained restraint and asked them to surrender but the accused continued firing on the police, after which the police fired in retaliation, killing the accused.

The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar, in the wee hours of Friday.

The veterinarian was brutally raped, killed and burnt by the accused in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28.

Tags: rape, murder, telangana police, veterinary
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

According to SAFAR, the rise in air pollution was because of the prevalence of calm surface winds and a decrease in ventilation coefficient which creates a conducive environment for pollutant accumulation. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi air in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day, AQI crosses 380 mark

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa over his decision to not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state and said that the BJP leader was acting against only one community. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah attacks Yediyurappa over Tipu Jayanti, says K'tka CM hates only one community

After the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her injuries in Safdarjung Hospital here, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Saturday said that the system and her seven-year struggle have been defeated today. (Photo: ANI)

Defeat of system, my 7-year struggle: Nirbhaya's mother on Unnao rape victim's death

She was air-lifted to from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. (Photo: PTI)

‘Accused deserve death, nothing less,' says Unnao rape victim’s brother

MOST POPULAR

1

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

2

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

3

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

4

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

5

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 aka Galaxy Buds+ coming soon

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham