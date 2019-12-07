Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 01:33 PM IST

India, Crime

6-year-old locked up in bathroom in Kolkata and raped; one arrested

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 10:55 am IST

The man was arrested after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor's mother, a senior officer said.

The incident happened on Thursday at the first floor of the building on Taratala Road and police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a neighbour of the girl. (Representational Image)
 The incident happened on Thursday at the first floor of the building on Taratala Road and police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a neighbour of the girl. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Kolkata's Garden Reach area after she was locked up in the bathroom of a building, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday at the first floor of the building on Taratala Road and police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a neighbour of the girl.

The man was arrested after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor's mother, a senior officer said.

"The accused has been charged under the POCSO Act," he said.

Medical test report of the girl is awaited, police said, adding that further investigation is on.

Tags: west bengal, rape, crime, crime against minor, pocso act
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

He was speaking at an event to celebrate the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations in his constituency Wayanad. (Photo: ANI)

‘Reason for increase in violence...’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

He said if Police would take law in their hand then was is

Sibal terms Telangana encounter as 'bloodlust vs due process'

Taking suo motu cognisance of the killing of the four accused, the NHRC said that this matter was required to be probed very carefully. (Photo: ANI)

NHRC team reaches Hyderabad to probe Telangana encounter

Advocates GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav had approached the Supreme Court and said the top court's 2014 guidelines were not followed in the case. (Photo: File)

2014 guidelines not followed: Plea filed in SC seeking action against cops for T'gana encounter

MOST POPULAR

1

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

2

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

3

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

4

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

5

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham