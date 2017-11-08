The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

J&K terror funding: NIA arrests 9, seizes demonetised currency worth Rs 36.35 cr

Published : Nov 7, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 9:18 pm IST

The NIA team on Monday intercepted the gang members in New Delhi and seized the banned notes. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested nine people in connection with Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case and seized demonetised currency worth Rs 36.35 crore from their possession.

The nine people, arrested in Delhi, will be produced in the Special NIA Court on Wednesday.

The probe agency, which is investigating case relating to the financing of terrorists and separatist activities in the Kashmir Valley, found that people or entities linked to the separatists and terrorists were still in possession of a significant amount of demonetised currency.

The agency mounted surveillance on such people and entities following which it got a lead about a gang which was trying to convert the demonetised money into valid currency.

The NIA team on Monday intercepted the gang members in New Delhi and seized the banned notes.

They were carrying the currency in four luxury vehicles, which was also seized by the NIA team.

A total of seven people were initially apprehended and brought to NIA headquarters for further questioning. Three other associates of this gang were apprehended later in the evening on Monday and were brought for questioning to the headquarters.

