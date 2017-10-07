Delhi: 82-yr-old woman, 3 daughters, security guard stabbed to death in house

According to police, the killings can be suspected as a result of some property dispute.

New Delhi: An octogenarian woman and her three daughters were found stabbed to death along with their security guard in their house in Mansarovar Park area of Shahdara on Saturday morning, the police said.

It is suspected that the killings could be a fall-out of a property dispute, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Urmila Jindal (82), her daughters Sangeeta Gupta (56), Nupur Jindal (48) and Anjali Jindal (38) and their security guard Rakesh (42), the police said.

Further details are awaited.