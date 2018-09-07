Ghaziabad woman raped while family members held hostage

The incident took place in Kakra village in Ghaziabad when five robbers forced their way into the victims' house and robbed them.

Two of the five robbers raped the woman, police said. (Representational Image)

Ghaziabad: A woman was allegedly raped by two men who held her family members hostage and robbed them, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Kakra village in Ghaziabad when five robbers forced their way into the victims' house and robbed them, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar.

Two of the five robbers raped the woman, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused persons, the DSP said, adding that the woman was sent for medical examination.