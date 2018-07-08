In Bihar, relative throws acid on minor girl after she resists rape

'The victim has suffered burns on her face and hands and has been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Motihari,' police said.

Bettiah: A man allegedly threw acid on a minor girl when she resisted his attempts to rape her at a village in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday night.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the girl was sleeping in her hut with her grandmother and sisters when the accused, a distant relative, tried to take advantage of her.

"The victim has suffered burns on her face and hands and has been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Motihari. The victim's grandmother was also injured in the attack," police said.

Hospital superintendent Dr Manoj Kumar has confirmed that the girl is out of danger.

A hunt has been launched for the accused.