The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 07, 2018 | Last Update : 09:44 PM IST

India, Crime

In Bihar, relative throws acid on minor girl after she resists rape

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 8:40 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 8:39 pm IST

'The victim has suffered burns on her face and hands and has been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Motihari,' police said.

A hunt has been launched for the accused. (Photo: Representational)
 A hunt has been launched for the accused. (Photo: Representational)

Bettiah:  A man allegedly threw acid on a minor girl when she resisted his attempts to rape her at a village in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday night. 

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the girl was sleeping in her hut with her grandmother and sisters when the accused, a distant relative, tried to take advantage of her.

"The victim has suffered burns on her face and hands and has been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Motihari. The victim's grandmother was also injured in the attack," police said.

Hospital superintendent Dr Manoj Kumar has confirmed that the girl is out of danger.

A hunt has been launched for the accused.

Tags: crime against children, relative tries to rape minor, man throws acid on girl
Location: India, Bihar, Bettiah

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

2

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

3

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

4

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

5

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham