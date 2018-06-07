Delhi man strangles wife to death, walks into police station to confess

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST
New Delhi: A man walked into Netaji Subhash Place police station in northwest Delhi on Wednesday and confessed that he has killed his wife in a fit of rage, the police said.
Yaseen told the police that his wife, Janhavi, often used to nag him and quarrelled with him and that he strangled her with a rope in a fit of rage. He was arrested after the police recovered the body from their home in Shakurpur.
However, he reiterated his statement before the sub-divisional magistrate.
According to Yaseen's statement, Janhavi again picked up a fight with him on Tuesday and in a fit of rage he killed her. Janhavi, who hailed from Bihar, and Yaseen, a resident of West Bengal, got married last year. Yaseen works at a private firm.
Janhavi's family members have been informed. Police said Yaseen was also upset that he killed his wife.