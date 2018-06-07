Delhi man strangles wife to death, walks into police station to confess

Yaseen told police that his wife, Janhavi, often used to nag him, quarrelled with him and that he strangled her with a rope in fit of rage.

Yaseen was arrested after the police recovered the body from their home in Shakurpur. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: A man walked into Netaji Subhash Place police station in northwest Delhi on Wednesday and confessed that he has killed his wife in a fit of rage, the police said.

Yaseen told the police that his wife, Janhavi, often used to nag him and quarrelled with him and that he strangled her with a rope in a fit of rage. He was arrested after the police recovered the body from their home in Shakurpur.

However, he reiterated his statement before the sub-divisional magistrate.

According to Yaseen's statement, Janhavi again picked up a fight with him on Tuesday and in a fit of rage he killed her. Janhavi, who hailed from Bihar, and Yaseen, a resident of West Bengal, got married last year. Yaseen works at a private firm.

Janhavi's family members have been informed. Police said Yaseen was also upset that he killed his wife.