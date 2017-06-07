UP: Businessman, wife, son shot dead by assailants in robbery attempt

The trader association of the district has given a call for a strike to protest the incident and arrest of those involved in the killing.

Trader shot dead in Sitapur, along with his son and wife in UP's Sitapur. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Sitapur (UP): A trader along with his wife and son was shot dead by unidentified assailants in an apparent robbery attempt in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night when some persons shot food grain trader Suneel Jaiswal (45), his wife Kamini Jaiswal (42) and son Ritik (14) in Civil Lines locality of the city.

Superintendent of Police Mrigendra Singh said the incident appeared to be that of loot.

The culprits attacked Suneel at his home and shot him along with his wife and son,

who intervened.

All three died on the spot, the SP said. He said the crime branch is investigating the matter and CCTV footage of the incident could help in nabbing the culprits.

The trader association of the district has given a call for a strike to protest the incident and arrest of those involved in the killing.