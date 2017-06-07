Nagaland encounter: Arms, ammunitions recovered from slain terrorists

As many as three terrorists were killed, one jawan lost his life and three jawans were injured in an encounter in Nagaland's Mon.

Mon (Nagaland): One AK 56, two Chinese AK, two grenades, three IEDs, 270 AK rounds were on Wednesday recovered from the three killed terrorists in the Nagaland encounter.

The operation is currently underway with a group reported to be of combined ULFA and NSCN (K) terrorists in Lapa Lempong and Oting near Mon in Nagaland.

As many as three terrorists were killed, one jawan lost his life and three jawans were injured in an encounter in Nagaland's Mon.

One civilian and one Territorial Army officer also lost his life in the encounter.