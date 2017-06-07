The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 07, 2017 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

India, Crime

Manesar gangrape case: 1 arrested after sketches released

ANI
Published : Jun 7, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2017, 5:27 pm IST

The woman had filed a complaint of gangrape and murder with the Manesar police station.

The images of the 3 accused released
 The images of the 3 accused released

Gurugram: In a major development in the Manesar gangrape case, the Gurugram police on Wednesday arrested the accused who has admitted to the crime.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said, "We have arrested one person and he has admitted to the crime to the sarpanch of Bas Kusla village in Manesar."

Khirwar further informed that the other two perpetrators have also been identified and will be apprehended soon.

"The crime teams used every resource to get information and a very sustained investigation was carried out. This has become possible because of the intelligence inputs. The other two have also been identified and will be apprehended soon," he added.

Sketches of the three men who allegedly gang-raped the woman were released by the police on Tuesday. It may be recalled that the woman's nine-month-old daughter was thrown out of the auto rickshaw, leading to her death last week.

According to the 22-year-old woman, she was going to her parents' house in Khandsa village around midnight on 29 May with her daughter after having an argument with her husband.

She boarded an auto rickshaw in which the three accused were already sitting.

She told the police that the accused started molesting her as soon as she sat in the vehicle.

When the woman started shouting, the infant began crying. The three men threw the girl child out of the auto rickshaw and took turns to rape her.

The woman had filed a complaint of gangrape and murder with the Manesar police station.

Tags: manesar gangrape case, indian penal code, murder
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Oldest man-man metal object: 3000-yr-old mask found from South America

2

Video: Man slides through largest obstacle course in China

3

Samsung unveils its updated J-series lineup for 2017

4

CFDA Awards: Priyanka Chopra ups her fashion game as she hobnobs with celebs

5

Corey Anderson, Adam Milne scalp 3 each as New Zealand restrict England to 310

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham