The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 07, 2017 | Last Update : 09:04 AM IST

India, Crime

TN: 2 drivers, conductor gangrape teenage girl in bus, arrested

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2017, 8:11 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2017, 8:11 am IST

The incident came to light after some locals in the village heard the cries of the girl and alerted the police.

(Photo: Representational/PTI)
 (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Salem (Tamil Nadu): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two drivers and a conductor in a bus near in Salem, the police said on Tuesday.

The three men, who allegedly committed the crime on Monday night after halting the private bus at a village, were arrested on Tuesday, they said.

The incident brought back memories of the December 16, 2012 gang-rape in which a 23-year-old woman paramedic was raped in a moving bus in New Delhi.

It came to light after some locals in the village heard the cries of the girl and alerted the police.

According to the police, the girl, after a tiff with her parents, was seen in Salem on Monday.

She later boarded a local bus to a village in the afternoon and was travelling to and fro in the same bus till late night, the police said.

Manivannan and Murugan, who usually take turns to drive the bus, and conductor Perumal pacified the girl and befriended her.

Later, the three men allegedly raped the girl at night.

A senior police official said the three were arrested and were being questioned.

“A total of nine sections including those from the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, have been invoked against the accused,” he said.

The girl was taken to a hospital and produced before the Child Welfare Committee, he said.

The police were on the lookout for another person, stated to be involved in the case, though not part of the sexual assault.

Senior district officials visited the girl and held enquiries, he added.

Tags: gangrape case, drivers, bus, crime
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Salem

MOST POPULAR

1

Corey Anderson, Adam Milne scalp 3 each as New Zealand restrict England to 310

2

‘Play with abandon of youth' vs India: Kumar Sangakkara to Sri Lanka

3

Yogi Adityanath to practice yoga with Ramdev ahead of International Yoga Day

4

Virender Sehwag submits `2-line` resume for India's head coach role

5

'Green protocol' to make weddings nature friendly: Kerala govt

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham