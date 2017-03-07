The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 07, 2017 | Last Update : 10:48 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will hold the key as India seek big lead over Australia. (Photo: PTI) Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: India bank on Pujara, Rahane for big lead
 
India, Crime

6 held for raping 7 minor girls from orphanage in Kerala

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 7, 2017, 9:51 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2017, 10:06 am IST

Police filed the complaint after the administrator of the institution approached the police seeking action against the youngsters.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Kalpetta: Seven girl students of a well-known Muslim orphanage here have been subjected to sexual abuse by a gang of youngsters, according to police. Police has already taken into custody six of the suspects and three more are yet to be nabbed, it is learnt.

The incident came to light when the security of the orphanage found a girl coming out of a nearby shop the other day. After inquiry it was revealed that many girl students of the orphanage were lured by the youngsters into the shop and subjected to sexual abuse for about a year. 

Police filed the complaint after the administrator of the institution approached the police seeking action against the youngsters.

The youngsters lured the students of the institution while they went to school. They gave them sweets and forced them to watch porn films before subjecting them to abuse. They were threatened of serious repercussions if they complained, said the complaint by the administrator. The students are from 7th, 8th, 9th standards of the school.

Though only seven students came out with complaints, police suspect that about 30 students were subjected to abuse. Police had sent the students for medical examination on Monday night itself. Wayanad SP Rajpal Meena is monitoring the investigation.

The youngsters taken into custody were being questioned till late night on Monday. More arrests are likely on Tuesday, police said. Confirming the sexual abuse, Meena told this newspaper that police will register a case and the probe has started. “A few are in custody. There are chances more cases would follow,” he added.

Tags: molestation, sexual abuse, orphanage, sex crimes
Location: India, Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries which are urging people to have more sex

2

MLA rides bullock cart to Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai

3

Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy slams Virat Kohli for sledging

4

'I've had this moment in life': Shah Rukh wishes new dad Karan 'happiness'

5

2017 flagship smartphones will be very expensive

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham