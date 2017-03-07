6 held for raping 7 minor girls from orphanage in Kerala

Police filed the complaint after the administrator of the institution approached the police seeking action against the youngsters.

Kalpetta: Seven girl students of a well-known Muslim orphanage here have been subjected to sexual abuse by a gang of youngsters, according to police. Police has already taken into custody six of the suspects and three more are yet to be nabbed, it is learnt.

The incident came to light when the security of the orphanage found a girl coming out of a nearby shop the other day. After inquiry it was revealed that many girl students of the orphanage were lured by the youngsters into the shop and subjected to sexual abuse for about a year.

The youngsters lured the students of the institution while they went to school. They gave them sweets and forced them to watch porn films before subjecting them to abuse. They were threatened of serious repercussions if they complained, said the complaint by the administrator. The students are from 7th, 8th, 9th standards of the school.

Though only seven students came out with complaints, police suspect that about 30 students were subjected to abuse. Police had sent the students for medical examination on Monday night itself. Wayanad SP Rajpal Meena is monitoring the investigation.

The youngsters taken into custody were being questioned till late night on Monday. More arrests are likely on Tuesday, police said. Confirming the sexual abuse, Meena told this newspaper that police will register a case and the probe has started. “A few are in custody. There are chances more cases would follow,” he added.