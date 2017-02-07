The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

U'khand: Incessant crying irritates ward boy into breaking 3-day-old infant’s leg

Published : Feb 7, 2017, 8:32 am IST
The incident came to light after the child was referred to a hospital in Dehradun, where the doctors detected a fracture in one of its legs.

CCTV footage revealing the ward boy breaking the infant's leg. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Dehradun: In a shocking incident, a ward boy at a private hospital in Roorkee allegedly broke one of the legs of a 3-day-old infant as he was annoyed with the baby crying incessantly.

The infant was born on January 25 and was admitted at a private children's hospital in Roorkee due to some respiratory problems, according to a complaint lodged by the child's father with the police.

It said the ward boy was so irritated by the incessant crying of the child that in the early hours of January 28 he broke one of the baby's legs when he was alone in the ward to keep guard.

But the ward boy's act of cruelty was not immediately known. It came to light only after the child was referred to a hospital in Dehradun, where the doctors detected a fracture in one of its legs, he said. A purported video footage of the incident was also being shown on some of the news channels.

The baby's father said a complaint had been lodged with the police which has assured it will take action.

When contacted Haridwar SSP KV Krishnakumar said an inquiry is being held into the incident.

