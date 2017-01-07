The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 07, 2017 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

India, Crime

Meghalaya MLA , accused of raping a minor, held in Assam

ANI
Published : Jan 7, 2017, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2017, 10:37 am IST

He has been accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl twice.

Representational Picture (Photo: File)
 Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Shillong: Meghalaya MLA Julius K Dorphang, accused of raping a minor girl, was arrested in Guwahati on Friday.

The absconding Independent legislator, who was wanted in a sex racket involving a 14-year-old girl, will be produced at 11 a.m on Saturday before the Shillong district and session court.

Dorphang, was accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl twice, once in a guest House at Motinagar and the other time in a resort in RI Bhoi District. He has been now been brought to Shillong.

The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house was arrested for pimping the victim last month. The victim was rescued from near the guest house and brought to the police station where she named all those involved in the racket.

Tags: sexual abuse, child abuse, mla
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian railways to launch faster ticketing app

2

Virat and Anushka can’t take their hands off from each other’s jackets

3

Pole dancers cause traffic jam at politician's funeral

4

Apple is most respected brand in India, states research

5

Hand-written Princess Diana letters break estimates at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham