Meghalaya MLA , accused of raping a minor, held in Assam

He has been accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl twice.

Shillong: Meghalaya MLA Julius K Dorphang, accused of raping a minor girl, was arrested in Guwahati on Friday.

The absconding Independent legislator, who was wanted in a sex racket involving a 14-year-old girl, will be produced at 11 a.m on Saturday before the Shillong district and session court.

Dorphang, was accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl twice, once in a guest House at Motinagar and the other time in a resort in RI Bhoi District. He has been now been brought to Shillong.

The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house was arrested for pimping the victim last month. The victim was rescued from near the guest house and brought to the police station where she named all those involved in the racket.