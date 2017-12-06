Madhya Pradesh: 8-year-old raped hours after rape bill passage

The girl’s parents then barged into their neighbour’s house to catch hold of the accused.

Bhopal: Hours after Madhya Pradesh assembly passed the “historic” bill awarding death sentence to rapists of children, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth, her neighbour, in a village in MP on Monday.

A FIR was filed in connection with the incident in Chander police station in Indore district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused Sandeep Chaganlal (19), resident of Chander village under Depalur tehsil in the district entered the victim’s house when she was watching television along with other children.

The accused allegedly raped the minor girl after driving out all the other children from the house. Her parents were not present in the house when the incident took place. The accused fled the spot when the alleged victim’s aunt entered the house.

Her aunt then raised an alarm prompting her parents, who were busy with some works in a nearby place, to rush in.

The girl’s parents then barged into their neighbour’s house to catch hold of the accused.