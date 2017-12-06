The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 06, 2017 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and boys will look to bring an early end to the third and final test at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Photo:BCCI) Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd test Day 5: Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd test Day 5: Virat Kohli's team eye 2-0 series win
 
India, Crime

Madhya Pradesh: 8-year-old raped hours after rape bill passage

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Dec 6, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2017, 8:39 am IST

The girl’s parents then barged into their neighbour’s house to catch hold of the accused.

(Representational image)
  (Representational image)

Bhopal: Hours after Madhya Pradesh assembly passed the “historic” bill awarding death sentence to rapists of children, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth, her neighbour, in a village in MP on Monday.

A FIR was filed in connection with the incident in Chander police station in Indore district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused Sandeep Chaganlal (19), resident of Chander village under Depalur tehsil in the district entered the victim’s house when she was watching television along with other children.

The accused allegedly raped the minor girl after driving out all the other children from the house. Her parents were not present in the house when the incident took place. The accused fled the spot when the alleged victim’s aunt entered the house.

Her aunt then raised an alarm prompting her parents, who were busy with some works in a nearby place, to rush in.

The girl’s parents then barged into their neighbour’s house to catch hold of the accused.

Tags: madhya pradesh assembly, raped

MOST POPULAR

1

The Ashes: James Anderson, Joe Root give England a sniff in Adelaide Test

2

In a first, Trump shrinks 2 national monuments by half, environmentalists sue him

3

Six-year-old tells Santa: 'You don't know my troubles'

4

Video: MS Dhoni’s daughter shows off musical talent

5

India vs Sri Lanka: Lanka lose 3 early wickets on Day 4, need to chase 379 more

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham