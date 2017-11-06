Madhya Pradesh: 13-yr-old boy brutally murdered to cover up sexual harassment

As per reports, the minor was strangled to death, his face was pressed in mud of the gutter and smashed with stones.

In order to cover up the sexual harassment, the perpetrator of the crime killed the boy, a police official said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy was brutally killed after unnatural sex in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

Vidisha Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Kapoor confirmed the murder of the teenager after unnatural sex.

In order to cover up the sexual harassment, the perpetrator of the crime killed the boy, the official said.

As per reports, the minor was strangled to death and his face pressed in the mud of the gutter and smashed with stones.