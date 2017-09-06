The Asian Age | News

Protect activists with progressive thoughts: Karnataka CM to police

Published : Sep 6, 2017
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (Photo: DC/File)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking to media on Wednesday about the murder of a senior journalist the evening before in Bengaluru, said he has instructed police to provide protection to activists propagating progressive thoughts.

The chief minister said he has asked the police to take the case of the murder of Gauri Lankesh seriously. “We have constituted a special investigative team headed by a senior officer,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said “it is true” the murder was an “organised crime” but it is not known yet whether or not Lankesh’s killing is connected to the murders of activists MM Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar. “Let police look into it,” he added.

Responding to a question if the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the chief minister said, "Left it to DGP who will speak to Home Minister and decide on it".

Siddaramaiah said the police are questioning two people, who “posted something on Facebook” against Lankesh.

The chief minister said that he had met Lankesh recently, but she did not mention anything about threats.

Meanwhile, Union Home Ministry has sought report from the Karnataka government on killing of Lankesh.

On Tuesday evening, seven bullets were fired at senior journalist and activist Lankesh at her doorstep, when she was about to enter her house. Three bullets hit her – two in her chest and one in the forehead.

