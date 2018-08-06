The Asian Age | News

5-yr-old lured with sweets, raped in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Published : Aug 6, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
The incident occurred when the girl's parents had gone to work at a farm, leaving her and their infant son at their home in Belghar village.

The accused has been arrested. (Representational image)
Palghar (Maharashtra): A 19-year-old man allegedly raped a five-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Monday.

The accused has been arrested, he said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the girl's parents had gone to work at a farm, leaving the victim and their eight-month-old son at their home in Belghar village under Wada taluka.

At that time, the accused entered the victim's home and lured her by offering sweets. He then took the girl to his sister's house located nearby and allegedly raped the minor there, an official at Wada police station said.

The girl's parents learnt about the incident after returning home. They immediately filed a complaint with the Wada police following which the accused was arrested last night and booked under relevant IPC sections and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Tags: 5 year old raped, minor raped, maharashtra crime
Location: India, Maharashtra

