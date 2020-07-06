Kanpur ambush: 3 cops suspended, bounty on gangster Vikas Dubey increased

The reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, has been increased

Police personnel during a search operation near the residence of main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, in Kanpur. PTI photo

Kanpur: Three police personnel, including two sub-inspectors and a constable, have been suspended on charges of laxity in duty in connection with the death of eight policemen in Kanpur, a senior official said on Monday.

"A preliminary inquiry has been initiated against all three policemen, including sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajeev, all posted at the Chaubeypur Police Station," Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P said.

They have been suspended for laxity in duty in connection with the death of eight police personnel in Kanpur, a police PRO said.

An FIR would also be lodged against the policemen and they would face further action if their involvement is proved during the course of inquiry, the SSP added.

Reward for arrest of Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 2.5 lakh

The reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh, a senior police official said on Monday.

"The cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh by UP Director General of Police H C Awasthy," Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar told PTI.

Inspector General Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal had on Sunday said that the reward for the arrest of Dubey was increased to Rs 1 lakh.

Reward for arrest of Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 2.5 lakh

The reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh, a senior police official said on Monday.

"The cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh by UP Director General of Police H C Awasthy," Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar told PTI.

Inspector General Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal had on Sunday said that the reward for the arrest of Dubey was increased to Rs 1 lakh.