India, Crime

14-yr-old boy's throat slit by mother's lover over fears of affair being discovered

Published : Jul 6, 2018, 3:37 pm IST
30-year-old Subhash Kumar has been arrested and booked for kidnapping, murder at at Modi Nagar police station in UP's Ghanziabad.

 The body of the boy was found with his throat slit at a sugarcane field in Muradnagar, nearly 8 kms from his house in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar on June 29. (Representational Image)

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 14-year-old boy near Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The body of the boy was found with his throat slit at a sugarcane field in Muradnagar, which is nearly eight kilometres away from his house in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar on the morning of June 29.

According to the police, the accused, Subhash Kumar, who was living as a tenant on the boy’s house, was in an alleged relationship with his mother. As the boy had seen them together in Kumar’s room on June 26, the accused killed him fearing that he would disclose about their affair, a report in Hindustan Times said.

Kumar works as a supervisor with an LPG agency in Ghaziabad and is married with three children.

“The boy’s father goes to Delhi for work every day. On June 26, the boy’s mother was in Kumar’s room. Her son had returned home by then after playing cricket. He saw both of them through the window. Although the glass was tinted, both suspected that the boy saw them together,” a police officer said.

Initially, in their FIR, the boy’s family had suspected the role of some boys of the neighbourhood as they had a fight while playing cricket on June 28, Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad told HT.

However, during the probe, the police found that the boys aged 7 to 13 years had no role in the killing. Also, the brutality of the murder hinted towards the involvement of some adult.

Later, the police scanned the CCTV footage from Modinagar (boy’s locality) to Muradnagar on the Delhi-Meerut Road, in which the boy was seen riding pillion with Kumar on a scooty.

“Kumar had offered to purchase kites for the boy. In another CCTV footage, Kumar is seen near the Ganga Canal and taking a turn towards Jalalabad. He’s seen carrying a jute bag and a knife. The boy was taken to an isolated sugarcane field. Kumar first strangulated the boy and then slit his throat,” the SSP said.

The father of the boy has denied having any knowledge about the murder of the motive, the Hindustan Times report further said.

Meanwhile, the police have ruled out the involvement of the boy’s mother in the murder.

Kumar has been booked for kidnapping and murder at Modi Nagar police station.

