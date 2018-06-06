The Asian Age | News

India, Crime

Cong corporator Lingaraju’s son stabs girlfriend’s friend in Karnataka

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 2:20 pm IST

Congress corporator Lingaraju's son Rakesh and victim Harish, (Photo: ANI)
Davanagere: The son of Congress corporator Lingaraju stabbed his girlfriend’s friend on Tuesday in Karnataka’s Dananagere.

The incident reportedly took place within the limits of Davanagere’s KTJ Nagar police station.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh.

The victim, Harish, has been admitted to a hospital and a case has been registered by the police over the incident.

Earlier in February this year, a Karnataka Congress MLA’ son, Mohammed Nalapad, was arrested for beating a man at a restaurant in Bengaluru.

 Nalapad, son of sacked MLA NA Haris, was later blacklisted from Karnataka Congress for 6 years.

Further details regarding Rakesh’s case are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags: crime, congress corporator, lingaraju
Location: India, Karnataka, Davangere

