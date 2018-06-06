Cong corporator Lingaraju’s son stabs girlfriend’s friend in Karnataka

The victim, Harish, has been admitted to a hospital and a case has been registered by the police over the incident.

Davanagere: The son of Congress corporator Lingaraju stabbed his girlfriend’s friend on Tuesday in Karnataka’s Dananagere.

The incident reportedly took place within the limits of Davanagere’s KTJ Nagar police station.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh.

The victim, Harish, has been admitted to a hospital and a case has been registered by the police over the incident.

#UPDATE Karnataka: Rakesh (man wearing cap), son of Congress corporator Lingaraju, stabbed his girlfriend's friend in #Davanagere's KTJ Nagar Police Station limits yesterday. Victim is admitted at a hospital for treatment & a case has been lodged by Police over the incident. pic.twitter.com/8B3kWCLGdz — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2018

Earlier in February this year, a Karnataka Congress MLA’ son, Mohammed Nalapad, was arrested for beating a man at a restaurant in Bengaluru.

Nalapad, son of sacked MLA NA Haris, was later blacklisted from Karnataka Congress for 6 years.

Further details regarding Rakesh’s case are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)