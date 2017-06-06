The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2017 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

India, Crime

Gurgaon: 9-month-old girl thrown out of auto, mother gangraped by 3 men

PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2017, 9:55 am IST

The woman was on her way to her parents' place after an argument with her husband.

Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Gurgaon: Three persons allegedly raped a woman after throwing her nine-month-old daughter off an autorickshaw leading to the child's death here, police said on Monday.

According to the 23-year-old woman, she was going to her parents' house in Khandsa village here around midnight on May 29 with her daughter after an argument with her husband. She took a lift in an autorickshaw in which three persons were already sitting. She told the police that the accused started molesting her as soon as she sat in the vehicle.

As she resisted and her daughter started crying, they threw the infant out of the vehicle.

The child succumbed to injuries, a Gurgaon police official said.

The victim told the police that she was raped by the accused inside the autorickshaw on the old Khandsa road here, close to the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

The official said that the woman, a resident of a village near IMT Manesar here, had initially told the police that the accused had thrown her child out of the autorickshaw. However, later she told them that she was raped also by the three.

"A case of murder and sexual assault has been registered. We are investigating the matter as woman alleging gangrape has refused to undergo medical examination," a senior police officer said.

Notably, the latest incident comes close on the heels of another incident in which two women were allegedly raped at Yamunanagar and Ambala in Haryana, police said.

Two horrific incidents of rape also shook Haryana last month.

While the body of a 23-year-old woman, who had been gang-raped and murdered, was found on the outskirts of Rohtak, a 26-year-old was gang-raped in a moving car in Gurgaon and abandoned in a semi-conscious state near her house.

Tags: gangrape, molestation, 9-month-old-killed, sexual abuse
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple 'HomePod' speaker to take on Amazon, Google

2

Solar bus starts 20-day trip in Delhi on Environment Day

3

Luxury hotel in UAE hires 8 cats to help staff keep stress at bay

4

People worship cow born with human like head in UP

5

Google will reward hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham