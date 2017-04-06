The Asian Age | News

SC must revive charges against Advani, 13 others in Babri case: CBI

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 12:51 pm IST

The lawyer appearing for CBI said that 195 witnesses had already been examined in the Lucknow trial court, and 300 more were to be examined.

Senior BJP leader LK Advani. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Supreme Court on Thursday that conspiracy charges against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case must be revived.

The CBI further said that in Rai Bareilly court, 57 witnesses had already been examined and 100 or more are likely to be examined.

The CBI further said that the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC had upheld the lower court’s order in the case, and that criminal conspiracy charges were dropped against 21 accused, including several BJP leaders only on technical grounds.

The apex court had last month said that it would determine on April 6 whether conspiracy charges could be framed against Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and 13 other BJP and VHP leaders.

The arguments are currently on in the Supreme Court.

