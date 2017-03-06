The Asian Age | News

Babri case: SC to revive charges against Advani, 12 others?

The court was hearing the CBI's appeal against the dropping of conspiracy charges against Advani and others.

BJP senior leader L.K. Advani. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Monday that conspiracy charges against senior BJP leader LK Advani and others in the decades-old Babri mosque demolition case may be revived.

According to NDTV, the court said an order on March 22 will determine whether Advani and other BJP leaders, including Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, will face charges in the 25-year-old case.

The Babri Masjid, a 16th century mosque, was brought down allegedly by 'karsevaks' in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, plunging the state and country into communal chaos.

Tags: lk advani, babri masjid, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

