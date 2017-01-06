The Asian Age | News



UP: Men try to gangrape girl, cut off her ears after she resists

Published : Jan 6, 2017, 10:15 am IST
The incident took place on January 4, when four men reportedly barged into the girl's house and attempted to gang-rape her.

Four men in Baghpat attempting to rape a girl cut off her ears as she repeatedly protested against it. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Four men in Baghpat attempting to rape a girl cut off her ears as she repeatedly protested against it. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, as many as four persons in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat allegedly attempting to rape a girl chopped off her ears as she repeatedly resisted against it.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh told ANI that there was no rape attempt made and there is no truth in the complaint.

"I have personally talked to the SP regarding this matter. He told me that the incident took place on 31st December morning. The incident is between the two neighbours and if they are complaining after so many days than I think it is an afterthought and there is no truth in it," he added.

