Friday, Jan 06, 2017

India, Crime

Rohtak woman marries against family's wishes, killed for honor

Published : Jan 6, 2017, 9:37 am IST
The victim, Seema's family strangulated her to death and also made an attempt to cremate her dead body.

The body was taken out of the pyre in the presence of DSP Pushpa. (Representational image)
Rohtak: In a suspected case of honour killing in Haryana's Rohtak, a girl was allegedly killed by her family members after she married against their wish.

Acting on the tip off the victim's husband Pradeep, the police recovered the dead body from the pyre on the cremation ground.

"We had got information of a murder case of a woman in Rohtak. On investigation, we found that the couple had done inter-caste marriage. The victim's husband is saying that she is murdered by her family. However, the probe is underway," Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushpa Khatri told ANI.

Seema and Pradeep got married without the family's consent earlier on December 21 and were living near their house in Amrit Colony.

Pradeep alleged that Seema had returned to her home and her parents had assured to solemnize the marriage with complete rituals.

However, the next day he came to know that Seema has committed suicide and her dead body was taken to cremation ground.

When he reached her home, he learnt that the family had gone to the cremation ground to perform her last rites. He then informed the police.

The body was taken out of the pyre in the presence of DSP Pushpa. The police are suspecting that the woman was strangulated to death.

