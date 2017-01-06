The Asian Age | News

Mumbai: Woman stabbed near Mahalaxmi Race Course, hospitalised

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2017, 9:35 am IST

Senior police officials late last night went to the hospital to see the victim, who is reported to be out of danger.

The Tardeo police have registered an offence under relevant IPC sections for attempt to murder, in connection with the incident.
 The Tardeo police have registered an offence under relevant IPC sections for attempt to murder, in connection with the incident. (Photo: Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman was stabbed by an unidentified person near Mahalakshmi Race Course in Central Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Thursday near the race course. Police got information about it after Nair Hospital authorities informed the police control room.

Senior police officials late last night went to the hospital to see the victim, who is reported to be out of danger.

The Tardeo police have registered an offence under relevant IPC sections for attempt to murder, in connection with the incident.

The woman, who is a divorcee and has a child, worked at a private company in Mumbai. Since some months, she was having an affair with a 22-year-old man.

Last evening, at around 7.30 pm, the man went to meet her at the race course and found her sitting under a tree with stab marks on her chest, following which she was taken to hospital.

Further investigation into the incident was on, police added.

Tags: woman stabbed in mumbai, mahalaxmi race course, woman attacked in tardeo
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

