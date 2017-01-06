The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 06, 2017 | Last Update : 05:26 PM IST

India, Crime

Katju tenders unconditoinal apology to SC, brings contempt proceeding to end

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2017, 4:10 pm IST

Justice Katju had sparked controversy after he stated that the Supreme Court had 'grievously erred by law' in the Soumya case.

Justice Markandey Katju (Photo: PTI)
 Justice Markandey Katju (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju on Friday tendered unconditional apology for contemptuous remarks in his blog on the Soumya rape case. He offered the apology to the apex court which was accepted by it and the contempt proceedings against him were closed.

Justice Katju had sparked controversy after he stated that the Supreme Court had 'grievously erred by law' in the Soumya case, in which the death sentence of the accused Govindachamy was commuted.

Katju was earlier invited by the Supreme Court to explain why the judgement requires review. In November the top court issued him a notice of contempt for "scandalising" judiciary as he appeared before a bench and had heated exchanges with it.

But with Katju now offering an apology for his conduct, the contempt proceedings will be stopped against him. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and U U Lalit which accepted the apology and decided to close the contempt proceedings against the former judge.

"In view of the apology tendered, which has been verified, we close the instant contempt proceedings," it said.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, appearing for Justice Katju, read from the reply tendering the apology. Justice Katju was earlier granted exemption from personal appearance.

Tags: supreme court, markandey katju, soumya case

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple is most respected brand in India, states research

2

Slovak 'Wastebusters' on anti-litter crusade

3

Hand-written Princess Diana letters break estimates at auction

4

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

5

Watch trailer: Kangana, Shahid, Saif at their intense best in Rangoon

more

Editors' Picks

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

India got off to a great start, and never looked back from there. (Photo: AIFF/ Twitter)

India eves crowned 4-time champions of SAFF C’ship

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham