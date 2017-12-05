MP: Man flings son to death after quarrel with wife

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under IPC section 302 (murder).

Mandasur: A man allegedly flung his one-and-a-half year old son to death after a tiff with his wife in the district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Raju Banjara (35), has been arrested, he said.

Banjara was cooking food in his house at Bhagwanpura village when he and his wife picked up an argument as he raised objection over her standing outside on Monday night, Bhanpura police station in-charge Gopal Chouhan said.

The accused also cast aspersions on her character, he said.

Later in a fit of anger, the man flung his son, causing the toddler's death on the spot, Chouhan said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under IPC section 302 (murder), he added.