Two female students in MP strip-searched for money

Bhopal: Two female students of Class 10 in Madhya Pradesh were strip-searched by their teacher on suspicion of stealing their friends’ money, said officials on Saturday.

This incident took place in a government high school in district headquarter town of Damoh.

Feeling humiliated by the teacher’s action, the duo, stopped attending classes since Friday, said local district education officer (DEO).

The DEO has issued show cause notice to the school’s principal. According to the complaint, a student of Class 10 on Friday reported to the teacher that a cash of `70 was missing. On suspecting two students, the teacher initially searched school bags.

“The teacher then strip-searched the duo to recover the missing money after the latter pleaded that they did not steal.”

“The act of strip-searching in the class has left the two students shell-shocked”, the complaint read.

“We have sought a report from the principal of the school in this regard. Strong action will be taken against the teacher concerned if the charges were found to be true after the probe”, the sources said.