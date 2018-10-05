The Asian Age | News

Patna constable arrested for uploading obscene video of lady police on porn site

Published : Oct 5, 2018
Woman constable complained that Jha had uploaded an obscene MMS clip on a porn site and alleged that she featured in the same, police said.

 A constable in Patna was arrested for allegedly uploading an obscene video of a woman police personnel on a porn site, the police said. (Representational Image)

Patna: A constable in Patna was arrested for allegedly uploading an obscene video of a woman police personnel on a porn site, the police said.

"The accused constable Mithilesh Kumar Jha - who was posted at the Police Lines - was arrested on Thursday and remanded to jail custody. Further action will be taken after the investigation is complete", Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Manu Maharaj said.

He said, "we had received a complaint from a woman constable that Jha had uploaded an obscene MMS clip on a porn site and alleged that she featured in the same".

A case was lodged against Jha at the Buddha colony police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, the SSP said.

