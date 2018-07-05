Hyderabad man who fled to Dubai after killing wife brought back, arrested

The accused doubted his wife's fidelity and on May 19 stabbed her to death allegedly at the instigation of his mother, police said.

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man, who fled to Dubai after allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in a bag in May, was on Wednesday arrested after he was brought back to the city, police said.

Akber Ali Khan was brought back with the help of the Indian Embassy and Dubai authorities and handed over to the police, a media release said.

Earlier, a lookout circular was issued against him. Khan, working in Dubai, had married the woman in 2010.

Later, Khan developed doubt about the fidelity of his wife and on May 19 stabbed her to death allegedly at the instigation of his mother, police said.

He later stuffed the body in a bag which was sealed like a parcel and dumped on the roadside.

Following the investigation, Khan's mother and three other family members were arrested on the charge of destroying evidence and helping him get a flight ticket to flee India.