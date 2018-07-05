The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 10:54 AM IST

India, Crime

Hyderabad man who fled to Dubai after killing wife brought back, arrested

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 10:47 am IST

The accused doubted his wife's fidelity and on May 19 stabbed her to death allegedly at the instigation of his mother, police said.

The accused stuffed the body in a bag which was sealed like a parcel and dumped on the roadside. (Representational Image)
 The accused stuffed the body in a bag which was sealed like a parcel and dumped on the roadside. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man, who fled to Dubai after allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in a bag in May, was on Wednesday arrested after he was brought back to the city, police said.

Akber Ali Khan was brought back with the help of the Indian Embassy and Dubai authorities and handed over to the police, a media release said.

Earlier, a lookout circular was issued against him. Khan, working in Dubai, had married the woman in 2010.

Later, Khan developed doubt about the fidelity of his wife and on May 19 stabbed her to death allegedly at the instigation of his mother, police said.

He later stuffed the body in a bag which was sealed like a parcel and dumped on the roadside.

Following the investigation, Khan's mother and three other family members were arrested on the charge of destroying evidence and helping him get a flight ticket to flee India.

Tags: crime, crime against women, hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

2

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

3

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

4

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

5

Ranbir’s Sanju crosses Rs 150 crore-mark in 5 days, all set to beat Salman’s Race 3

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham