India, Crime

At school, 'doctor' fondled with my back: 2-yr-old boy recounts assault

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 4:10 pm IST

The parents believe that the incident might have taken place during a Doctor's Day programme at Kolkata playschool.

The assault was confirmed in a medical report, police said. (Representational Image)
 The assault was confirmed in a medical report, police said. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: A two-year-old boy was allegedly sexually abused at a playschool in Kolkata, news agency ANI reported. 

The young boy's parents, residents of Behala, have lodged an FIR and the case has been registered under the POCSO Act. 

The parents believe that the incident might have taken place during a Doctor's Day programme where students, teachers and staff members played roles of doctor and patients, according to The Times of India report. 

The boy's mother was alarmed when she saw his blood-stained school uniform. The parents soon rushed their child to a doctor who was shocked to see injuries on the boy's private parts. 

When the parents asked the child about the incident, he reportedly said, "At school, the doctor had fondled with my back.” 

The parents then approached the school authorities regarding the incident. They were shocked when the school denied it and also did not furnish the CCTV footage owing to technical glitches. 

“We have received a complaint and have started a case on relevant sections of POCSO act,” an officer told TOI

The assault was confirmed in a medical report, police said. 

Tags: crime, minor sexual assault
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

